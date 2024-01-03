News you can trust since 1877
Southampton Airport: Fabulous destinations you can get to from the airport - and what days the flights are

Sunshine destinations and fabulous city breaks across Europe are only a short flight away thanks to the 17 fabulous destinations which you can get to from Southampton Airport.
By Kelly Brown
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 13:15 GMT

Many of us are looking ahead to our 2024 holiday plans, but the journey to one of the London airports can often put people off booking their breaks. But with a large number of choices on offer from the Hampshire airport, which is just a short car or train ride away, the answer could be a flight from Southampton instead.

From Paris and Edinburgh, to the Costa de Sol and the Algarve, we look at the destinations on offer at the airport – and for more details or to book visit www.southamptonairport.com

Aurigny Airlines operates up to five flights a day direct from Southampton Airport to Alderney on the Channel Islands. Flights last 45 minutes.

1. Alderney

easyJet and BA operate flights to Spanish city on the Mediterranean coast which serves as the ideal gateway to the Costa Blanca or 'White Coast'

2. Alicante

Fly direct to Amsterdam with KLM and check out this beautiful city year-round. Amsterdam is an effortlessly cool city and is bursting with cultural riches from historic museums, artistic marvels and century-old canal houses, this destination has something for everyone. Photo: Adobe

3. Amsterdam

Aer Lingus, British Airways and easyJet all offer flights to the Northern Island city which has plenty to explore. From the Titanic Quarter to the buzzing Cathedral Quarter, Queens to Gaeltacht, Belfast is brimming with a historical shipbuilding pedigree as well as its politically divided history. Home to the Queen’s University, Belfast and the Grand Opera House, there’s plenty to explore.

4. Belfast

