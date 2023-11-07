Southampton Airport: New easyJet flights to Belfast and Glasgow take off - details of the routes
The service to Belfast is now operating three times a week on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, and to Glasgow twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the year with flights starting from £22.50 for a one-way ticket.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “"We are delighted to have launched our new services from Southampton to Belfast International and Glasgow, which will provide our customers in the South of England with direct and convenient departures to Northern Ireland and Scotland, making it easier for people to visit more of the fantastic destinations the UK has to offer for leisure or business."
Mark Beveridge, Operations Director at Southampton Airport, said: “We are really pleased to welcome easyJet’s first services to Glasgow and Belfast International.
“Following the recent completion of the runway extension, we are working hard and speaking regularly with our airline partners to deliver the routes and services the people of Southampton and the wider region deserve.”
For more information on easyJet’s network from Southampton, visit easyJet.com.