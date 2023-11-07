New easyJet flights from Southampton Airport to Belfast International and to Glasgow have taken off for the first time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The service to Belfast is now operating three times a week on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays, and to Glasgow twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout the year with flights starting from £22.50 for a one-way ticket.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “"We are delighted to have launched our new services from Southampton to Belfast International and Glasgow, which will provide our customers in the South of England with direct and convenient departures to Northern Ireland and Scotland, making it easier for people to visit more of the fantastic destinations the UK has to offer for leisure or business."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New easyJet flights take off from Southampton

“Following the recent completion of the runway extension, we are working hard and speaking regularly with our airline partners to deliver the routes and services the people of Southampton and the wider region deserve.”