Southampton Airport: New easyJet flights to Majorca to take off in the summer - details of the routes
A new summer route from Southampton to Palma Airport on the Spanish Island of Majorca will launch on May 2 2024 and operate twice a week on Monday and Thursday throughout the summer with package holidays also available via easyJet holidays with packages including flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays. Flights are available for people to book from Thursday, November 30 at easyJet.com and via the easyJet mobile app.
Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be launching another new route from Southampton to Palma, providing our customers in the south of England with even more choice when booking a holiday and convenient direct connectivity to one of Europe’s most popular islands. With flights on sale from this Thursday, now is a great time to book early to get great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome customers onboard.”
Matt Hazelwood, Chief Commercial Officer at AGS Airports, said: “The introduction of a twice-weekly service to Palma for next summer is fantastic news and will offer our leisure passengers even more choice and convenience for one of our most popular sun destinations.
“easyJet’s plans to introduce yet another route following the recently announced services to Faro and Alicante is great for the region and it is fantastic to see that the runway extension continues to bear fruit.”