District nightclub, in Above Bar Street, is undergoing a full scale, £500,000 refurbishment where it will be relaunched as Circuit this autumn.

Expected to open in September, Circuit, which also has sites in Bristol, York, Cardiff and Kingston, will feature two main rooms allowing people to switch between music genres as they party.

Dan Corry, venue manager at Circuit Southampton, said: "We’re really excited to bring Circuit to Southampton.

“The team has put a lot into making this venue feel fresh and new, with two unique music rooms, the instagrammable Pink Room, and a whole lot of good vibes.

“Whether you're joining us for a big night out or coming to a midweek Bongo’s Bingo session, Circuit is all about great music, fun times, and nights you won’t forget. We can’t wait to open our doors and let the party commence."

Alongside the two main rooms, the new Circuit club will also feature its famous Pink Room complete with neon lighting and a ball pit.

The refurbishment will welcome a ‘punchy and striking new look, with bright pinks and yellows in its stand-out design’, bringing the Circuit brand to the heart of the city.

The club has also confirmed that one of the biggest nights out at the current District site, ‘Bongo Bingo’ will continue after the exciting relaunch.

Circuit, Southampton The former 'District' nightclub, in Southampton, is undergoing a full-scale £500,000 transformative revamp, where it will relaunch as Circuit this Autumn.

