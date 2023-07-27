News you can trust since 1877
Southern Electrical Recycling gives laptops a second lease of life with its expanded service - and helps charities too

Laptops will be given a second lease of life thanks to an electrical recycling company’s new and improved service.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST
Southern Electrical Recycling Ltd in Portsmouth, has received its AATF licence, the highest standard of waste management and disposal following an inspection and interview by the Environmental Agency. Pictured is: Josh Edwards, operations manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (260123-8849)Southern Electrical Recycling Ltd in Portsmouth, has received its AATF licence, the highest standard of waste management and disposal following an inspection and interview by the Environmental Agency. Pictured is: Josh Edwards, operations manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (260123-8849)
Hilsea-based e-waste firm Southern Electrical Recycling (SER) has just expanded its data destruction service, allowing it to work with more and more companies across the city to recycle their old tech.

It has just acquired a new van which allows the team to perform on-site data destruction to ensure no sensitive data is even taken off the premises of an organisation.

The firm uses technology that safely and securely wipes the hard drives on every computer it takes in to be reused and provides proof so that no sensitive or confidential information is compromised.

It has recently collected laptops from Solent NHS Trust, which has upgraded its tech. SER completely wiped the hard drives on all of the laptops, allowing the laptops to be sold on and reused without compromising any sensitive or confidential data.

Jo Warwick, building and environmental compliance manager at Solent NHS Trust, said: “This is a brilliant community initiative which we are delighted to support through the donation of five laptops. All have been securely wiped and rebuilt, and we are absolutely delighted that they can now have a second life and for such a worthwhile cause.”

The laptops will be refurbished and repaired where necessary, before being sold on at an affordable price.

The service will also benefit charities, as it will be donating some of the laptops it refurbishes and wipes to charitable organisations.

One such charity is Spark Community Space, which has already received five of the laptops.

Spark Community Space plans to utilise the laptops to teach elderly people how to navigate the online world, including using email and online banking.

It will also rent out the laptops to students and businesspeople, ensuring affordable access to technology for everyone.

Director of SER, Gary Dalton said: “We understand the significance of data security in the digital age. By offering thorough data destruction services, we ensure that our clients can confidently pass on their old laptops to new users, benefitting both individuals and the environment.

“We are delighted to support Spark Community Space and contribute to their mission of digital inclusion. These refurbished laptops will empower elderly citizens to connect with their loved ones online and learn essential digital skills.”