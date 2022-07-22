Sherlocks Bar in Clarendon Road is set to introduce a dining option as co-owners Richard Peckham and Debbie Moorhead have brought on board an experienced chef.

Eddie Haley will make use of the industrial kitchen, offering delicacies from around the world.

The chef has experience not only in local restaurants but he has also cooked across the world, including in Australia, Paris and at London’s Abeno restaurant – the only Michelin-listed okonomiyaki restaurant in the UK.

Holmes’ Kitchen will offer home-cooked dishes using locally sourced produce and ingredients and will be a fusion of chef Eddie’s specialities from his 22-year-strong career as a chef and personal experiences with food.

Items on the menu will include gyoza dumplings with both meat and vegan options available, steak bavette with a choice of sauce and koshari, a vegan Egyptian street food-inspired dish.

There will be weekly specials available to help the venue reduce food waste and give diners more variety.

Eddie said: ‘When the opportunity to take over the kitchen at Sherlocks Bar came up, I absolutely jumped at the chance. It’s such a great venue and hopefully it can become even greater with this new offering.

‘After several years of looking for a suitable venue, Sherlock’s bar came up and as soon as I saw it, I rushed to Richard and Debbie excited to take it on because it was the excellent location.’

Food will be served alongside the current drinks offering from Wednesday until Friday from 5pm, and from 12pm until 5pm on Saturdays.