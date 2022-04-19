To mark International Mother Earth Day, owner of The Bookish Mindset, Nikki Jones, is ensuring her products go beyond just being eco-friendly.

She provides boxes on a subscription containing a different book for people to enjoy on a monthly basis, as well as a small gift from an independent business.

This month’s box, appropriately named Back to your Roots, is a nod to International Mother Earth day on April 22, with a novel based around indigenous culture, as well as a handful of eco-friendly gifts.

The contents of this month's box to mark Mother Earth Day.

As part of the gifts, for each box, environmentally friendly gifts company Eco-U have planted a tree, giving readers a badge and card with a link to view their own tree.

So far Eco-U has planted more than 650 trees, causing 0.5 tonnes of carbon reduction.

Nikki said: ‘I try to ensure that the boxes are all as eco-friendly as physically possible and avoid plastic at all costs, but with Earth Day coming up it just made sense to go a step further and actually give back to the earth with the boxes.

Nikki Jones started a book subscription service in lockdown. Photot: Liberty Photography

‘We live in such a throwaway culture and people who are more eco-conscious often avoid buying things for themselves in general to avoid feeding into consumerism, but there are lots of small businesses out there who will go the extra mile to make sure that their customers can treat themselves while treating the planet well. We can treat ourselves consciously.’

Other gifts in the box include a macrame keyring made by Hepburns Crafts, a shampoo bar from Hairy Jayne and an eco-friendly teabag from Bird and Blend Tea.