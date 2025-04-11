Southsea business celebrates Habanos Specialist status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tony Duke of Head Case Cigars hosted a well-anticipated Cuban flavoured launch event on Sunday 6th April to celebrate achieving the coveted status of Cuban Habanos Specialist!

James Maher, the Cuban suppliers representative was there to explain the process and demonstrated just how much difference this now makes to the business and Tonys buying capabilities. All the premium, Cuban ranges are now available to purchase for their customers to compliment the extensive menu the shop already holds.

Despite businesses changing or closing in albert Road, it is exciting to see how far this husband-and-wife team have taken their business since the pandemic, and they thank their customers, friends and followers for their enthusiasm as well as their support over the years.

Tony says “Most who attended didn’t know each other before; however, the sense of community was really contagious. Our bar of Rums, Whiskies and Cognacs were on show but the coffee was the drink of the day and everyone had a great time. We are looking forward to the months ahead, especially as we are now open 11-2pm on Sundays which is a calm day to relax & socialise for a while”.