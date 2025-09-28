Southsea cafe owner announces closure due to “sad situation”

The owner of a dog friendly Southsea cafe has announced with a “heavy heart” its closure due to a “sad situation”.

Chloe Wheeler of The Hideaway Cafe. Photos by Alex Shute

The Hideaway Cafe in Highland Road had been a hit with locals and pooches alike following its opening in October 2023. But nearly two years on the venue has now closed.

The cafe offered a breakfast and lunch menu as well as puppuccino’s for dogs and had hopes to offer a grooming salon and a photography studio. It also held community events including wine tasting, wreath making and bauble making workshops.

Chloe Wheeler, owner of The Hideaway Cafe, announced the closure on social media. She said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of our café due to circumstances beyond our control. This journey has been filled with unforgettable moments, wagging tails, and the most incredible community the team could’ve asked for.

“I’m not going to say too much because it’s a really sad situation, but thank you to everyone who supported us — whether you popped in for a coffee, celebrated a pup’s birthday with us, or just stopped by to say hi. It’s all meant so much.

“While the cafe doors may be closing, we’re still here in spirit — and in treats. You can still order our dog birthday cakes and treats through @forpawstruly.”

The Hideaway Cafe at The News Business Excellence awards ceremony in March 2025. Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-37)

Speaking to The News after the venue opened in 2023, Chloe said: “We are focusing on catering for humans, kids but also, in particular dogs so we will end up having a dog grooming salon, a photography studio as well and then people can sit and have a coffee, they can have their dog groomed and they can always go into the photography studio as well for a little photoshoot.

"I have another little dog business where I make natural handmade treats. I've got a harness selection so ever since I started doing that, my family and I always thought it would be a good idea to branch out a bit more. We never thought it would actually happen and it has happened so it is just the progression from that really.

"It’s very much a family business so there’s a few of us involved – we are very accessible and we have loads of space so we very warmly welcome pushchairs, wheelchairs, walkers, many many dogs – so we are very open and accessible so do pop by.”