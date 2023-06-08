Southsea locals react to closure of Becketts which appeared on Four in a Bed
A statement was posted to the restaurant and bar’s social media that it will be closed from July 2 for the ‘foreseeable future’ and Southsea locals have been devastated at the news.
The post said that the B&B will continue running as normal, but the restaurant and bar will no longer be operating and the team has thanked the ‘wonderful, loyal customers’ for everything.
The statement said: ‘It is with a truly heavy heart that we must announce today that Becketts restaurant and bar will be closing for the foreseeable future on Sunday, July 2.
‘Since acquiring Becketts in 2016, we have laughed and cried in equal measure – We also wish to thank the many incredible staff we have worked with over the past seven years. Without you this journey could not have been undertaken.’
The popular restaurant and bar appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed and Terence Carvalho, the former manager of the site who also appeared on the programme, said: ‘I found out about the closure about a week ago from some former staff that I used to work with.
‘I was there for two years over the Covid closure as well obviously – I feel gutted for the team that are there at the moment but the two years I was there we had a great team, we overcame some huge challenges.
‘We won 12 awards, we were on Four in a Bed, we got a lot of TV coverage – it is a shame that they are closing, I can’t speak for whatever’s happened over the last year because I haven’t been there but I feel unfortunate for the team and unfortunate for the owners and I hope they will all be okay and I wish them all the best success for Coldeast Mansion.’
After The News published an article about the closure, locals commented to express their disappointment at the situation.
One comment said: ‘We loved this place.’
Another person said: ‘Another good restaurant gone. It’s a shame.’