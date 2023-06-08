News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Southsea locals react to closure of Becketts which appeared on Four in a Bed

Locals react to the shocking news that Southsea’s Becketts will be closing at the beginning of next month following social media announcement.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST

A statement was posted to the restaurant and bar’s social media that it will be closed from July 2 for the ‘foreseeable future’ and Southsea locals have been devastated at the news.

The post said that the B&B will continue running as normal, but the restaurant and bar will no longer be operating and the team has thanked the ‘wonderful, loyal customers’ for everything.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement said: ‘It is with a truly heavy heart that we must announce today that Becketts restaurant and bar will be closing for the foreseeable future on Sunday, July 2.

Becketts has announced that it will be closing from next month.Becketts has announced that it will be closing from next month.
Becketts has announced that it will be closing from next month.
Most Popular

‘Since acquiring Becketts in 2016, we have laughed and cried in equal measure – We also wish to thank the many incredible staff we have worked with over the past seven years. Without you this journey could not have been undertaken.’

The popular restaurant and bar appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed and Terence Carvalho, the former manager of the site who also appeared on the programme, said: ‘I found out about the closure about a week ago from some former staff that I used to work with.

SEE ALSO: Becketts in Southsea - which appeared on Channel 4's Four in a Bed - closing for 'foreseeable future'

‘I was there for two years over the Covid closure as well obviously – I feel gutted for the team that are there at the moment but the two years I was there we had a great team, we overcame some huge challenges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We won 12 awards, we were on Four in a Bed, we got a lot of TV coverage – it is a shame that they are closing, I can’t speak for whatever’s happened over the last year because I haven’t been there but I feel unfortunate for the team and unfortunate for the owners and I hope they will all be okay and I wish them all the best success for Coldeast Mansion.’

After The News published an article about the closure, locals commented to express their disappointment at the situation.

One comment said: ‘We loved this place.’

Another person said: ‘Another good restaurant gone. It’s a shame.’

NOW READ: Restaurant 27: Only two months until Michelin listed restaurant in Portsmouth closes

Related topics:BeckettsSouthseaChannel 4