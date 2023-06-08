The post said that the B&B will continue running as normal, but the restaurant and bar will no longer be operating and the team has thanked the ‘wonderful, loyal customers’ for everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said: ‘It is with a truly heavy heart that we must announce today that Becketts restaurant and bar will be closing for the foreseeable future on Sunday, July 2.

Becketts has announced that it will be closing from next month.

‘Since acquiring Becketts in 2016, we have laughed and cried in equal measure – We also wish to thank the many incredible staff we have worked with over the past seven years. Without you this journey could not have been undertaken.’

The popular restaurant and bar appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed and Terence Carvalho, the former manager of the site who also appeared on the programme, said: ‘I found out about the closure about a week ago from some former staff that I used to work with.

‘I was there for two years over the Covid closure as well obviously – I feel gutted for the team that are there at the moment but the two years I was there we had a great team, we overcame some huge challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We won 12 awards, we were on Four in a Bed, we got a lot of TV coverage – it is a shame that they are closing, I can’t speak for whatever’s happened over the last year because I haven’t been there but I feel unfortunate for the team and unfortunate for the owners and I hope they will all be okay and I wish them all the best success for Coldeast Mansion.’

After The News published an article about the closure, locals commented to express their disappointment at the situation.

One comment said: ‘We loved this place.’