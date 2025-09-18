Southsea manufacturer geared for growth with Made Smarter

A Southsea manufacturer is among the first in the South East to start transforming their operations with Made Smarter, just months after the launch of the £1.55m Government-backed adoption programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GW Shelter Solutions is a designer, supplier, assembler and installer of modular bus shelters for councils and contractors across the UK. It has completed a Made Smarter Digital Transformation Workshop to identify opportunities for technology adoption and create a bespoke roadmap for change.

Launched in April, the programme has already registered more than 300 businesses across the South East who have signed up for expert advice, leadership and skills training, student placements, and match-funded technology grants of up to £20,000 to help SMEs improve productivity, competitiveness and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, 75 manufacturers have either completed or scheduled a Digital Transformation Workshop, highlighting the strong pipeline of activity and the appetite among South East firms to embrace digital adoption.

GW Shelter Solutions

With Made Smarter’s support, this first wave of manufacturers are now pursuing a wide range of digital projects, from robotics, automation and AI to upgraded ERP systems and smarter stock management. Many are also investing in simulation tools, digital twins and online integration to improve efficiency and scale operations. Crucially, businesses are pairing technology with leadership training and workforce upskilling to build long-term resilience and sustainable growth.

Glenn Wilson, Founder and Managing Director of GW Shelter Solutions, said: “As a small business, we have always been agile and hands-on, but we recognise that our manual systems limit how far we could grow.

“The Digital Transformation Workshop helped us step back and see where digital tools could make the biggest difference. We are now exploring an ERP system to replace our manual workflows, improve how we track materials, and simplify communication across the team. We are also planning improvements to our website and customer interactions, including smart tools to guide enquiries and improve response times. Alongside the tech, we are investing in our people through leadership training, digital champion development, and funded internships to support implementation. The Made Smarter team helped us shape a practical roadmap and showed us that with the right tools and support, we can build a more efficient and scalable foundation for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made Smarter South East is delivered by Surrey County Council in partnership with 11 local authorities and Local Enterprise Partnerships.

Bryan Vint, Programme Manager, Made Smarter South East

Bryan Vint, Programme Manager for Made Smarter South East, said: “It is hugely encouraging to see so many beginning their transformation so soon after launch. It shows the real appetite among South East manufacturers to embrace digital technology and highlights the immediate impact Made Smarter is having. Every company is on its own journey, starting from a different point and with different ambitions, but each has found a clear path forward through the programme. Together, these firms are already showing how digital tools can reshape manufacturing, from optimising production and improving traceability to reducing waste and upskilling people, with benefits that range from higher productivity and revenues to new jobs, internships and more sustainable operations.”

“Every SME manufacturer in the South East has the potential to benefit, whether they make chocolate, electronics, precision components or furniture. Made Smarter is here to help them build confidence, take the right next steps and unlock growth.”

To inspire more businesses to take the first step, Made Smarter South East will host a free webinar on National Manufacturing Day, Thursday 25 September, from 12.30 to 1.15pm. The session will explain how the programme works and how manufacturers can benefit from expert support, funding and skills development.