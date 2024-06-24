Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Southsea pub has taken a step closure to reopening after permission for a ‘shadow’ licence was granted despite objections from a neighbour.

Ei Group Limited, now part of the Stonegate Pub Company since 2020, received approval for their shadow licence for the currently closed Rutland Arms from Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee today. Stonegate operates nearly 5,000 pubs across the UK. In February, The News reported that 33 pubs in Portsmouth were at risk of closure as Stonegate’s partner company sought to refinance £2.5bn of debt – including the Rutland Arms.

The city council's licensing committee received an objection from a local resident who cited negative experiences with the previous tenant before the Francis Avenue pub’s closure.

A solicitor representing the applicant explained that many premises licences lapsed during the pandemic due to tenant insolvency. “We received instruction to start making shadow licence applications for hundreds of premises throughout the UK,” he said.

Rutland Arms, Southsea

He added that the new ‘shadow’ application mirrors the previous licence, with no extensions to opening or drinking hours. “As a gesture of goodwill, we’ve reduced indoor sporting events and films, and there will be no licensed music,” he noted. “The pub is currently closed, the tenant is leaving, and a new tenant is set to move in — she has even met with the objector.”

The objector’s deputation was read aloud in the committee in which the neighbouring expressed anxiety about the new takeover. “It was agreed that live events were limited to two per month and I would be given notice, as the soundproofing was not working properly and the noise was heard and caused a disturbance.” Additionally, she raised concerns about the garden, stating that noise from late-night activities would make it “impossible to sleep” for her and her neighbours.