Southsea pub The Vaults reopens after seven-week refurbishment
POPULAR Southsea pub The Vaults has reopened after an extensive refurbishment taking nearly seven weeks.
The Albert Road pub, formerly known as The Wine Vaults, closed its doors to the public on July 10, and was finally able to welcome customers back through its doors to show off its new look yesterday (Thursday)
The pub, owned by Fuller, Smith & Turner, hosts four bars across its three floors – comprising three main bars plus one in its upstairs function room.
It warren-like layout has plenty of bookable spaces, making it perfect for any occasion.
Across the four bars, there’s a wide selection of premium wines and spirits – with an impressive list of cocktails available too. The pub’s Beer Vaults has 15 craft beer lines – pouring an interesting range of specialist craft beers from local and international brewers. Plus The Vaults has eight hand pulls – serving fresh pints of real ale.
Pub classics and bar snacks are complemented by The Vaults’ pizza menu. The pub’s pizza oven is in centre stage on the first floor – where diners can enjoy table service while they watch their pizzas being prepared and cooked in the open kitchen. There are plenty of vegetarian and plant-based options available across both menus.
General manager, James Wilson, said: ‘I am really excited about reopening The Vaults. Where we’re located – Southsea’s Albert Road – attracts an eclectic mix of people and I’m confident that we’re able to suit all needs.
‘We will be serving a wide range of cocktails – from your more traditional mixes to increasingly adventurous tipples. Plus our Beer Vaults has a great mix of brews – to appeal to all beer drinkers. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers old and new, including theatre attendees – before or after they’ve enjoyed a show at the King’s Theatre across the road. And live music will take place every Thursday night.
‘We have plenty of bookable spaces – so we can cater for any function. I’m excited to also be launching our pizza party buffet – perfect for larger groups looking for something a bit different.’