Southsea restaurant and bar announces it is closing - with replacement lined up

A Southsea restaurant and bar has announced it is closing after five “incredible” years.

Customers at Bonitas, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Bonita’s, in Palmerston Road, will close its doors to the public on December 22 with a replacement lined up to open in January at the location.

A post on social media said: “After five incredible years, it's time to say Adios to Bonita’s Southsea. Our final day of trading will be December 22. Before we close our doors, we’d love to celebrate with you for one last fiesta. Whether it’s a meal with friends or a festive Christmas booking, come join us.

“Book your table now at bonitassouthsea.com for a farewell fiesta to remember. Thank you for all the amazing memories over the years. See you soon for one final celebration.”

The post added: “A brand new venue will be opening in January.”