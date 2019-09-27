Southsea's Little Kitchen Chinese Restaurant responds to 0 food hygiene rating

A takeaway has responded after it was told that urgent improvements were necessary.

Little Kitchen Chinese Restaurant in Albert Road, Southsea was given a zero food hygiene rating after being visited for an inspection by the Food Standard’s Agency on August 13.

Located in 71 Albert Road, Southsea, it was inspected on August 13.

The inspector found that major improvement was necessary for the hygienic food handling at the takeaway and urgent improvements were necessary in the management of food safety.

However they did say that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was generally satisfactory.

Little Kitchen has responded to the zero food hygiene rating.

They said: ‘The business agrees with the last inspection result but since then has thoroughly cleaned the premises, replaced old food containers, replaced faulty equipment and introduced proper documentation and recording of key food safety checks.

'Accurate details of the food business operator have also been registered with the City Council.'

You can see the food hygiene ratings of 21 Portsmouth restaurants and takeaways in August here.