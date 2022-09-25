News you can trust since 1877
Southsea seafood bar on South Parade Pier, Jewels and Gems of The Sea, to close due to cost of living crisis

A SEAFOOD bar on South Parade Pier is to close at the end of the month, blaming rising costs for forcing them out of business.

By Chris Broom
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 12:41 pm

In a statement on Facebook, Jewels and Gems of The Sea’s owners said: ‘It's with great sadness and deepest regret that Jewels and Gems of the sea will be permanently closing our doors at the end of September.

‘Due to the ever increasing cost of our products, electricity and the cost of living crisis we've had to make a decision we both thought we would never have to.

‘Now in autumn the future for us looks bleak.

Jewels and Gems of The Sea is on South Parade Pier. Picture: Brandon Passingham

‘Thank you to all our wonderful customers, friends and family for your support over the last three years, you've all been amazing . We will continue to trade from until Friday 30th September.’

‘You will all be sadly missed.’

The Southsea eatery has nearly 200 five-star reviews on Facebook.

Hundreds of people have left comments expressing shock and sadness at the impending closure.

