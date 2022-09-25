News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Victim left with broken nose after assault by group at Gosport Ferry Gardens taxi rank

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a victim was left with a broken nose after being assaulted by a group of three to four men in Gosport.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 11:58 am
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 11:58 am

A man in his 30s was assaulted in the area of the taxi rank in Gosport Ferry Gardens sometime between 1am and 2am on Sunday, September 18.

The victim was taken to hospital having sustained a broken nose and a number of cuts to his head.

Police are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Six casualties rescued after boat crashes into cliffs as coastguard, rescue heli...

In a Facebook post, Fareham police said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness anything?

‘Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?

‘Anyone with any information that may help our investigation is asked to contact us on 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/BKlFD quoting reference 44220380121.

‘Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.’