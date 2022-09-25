A man in his 30s was assaulted in the area of the taxi rank in Gosport Ferry Gardens sometime between 1am and 2am on Sunday, September 18.

The victim was taken to hospital having sustained a broken nose and a number of cuts to his head.

Police are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

In a Facebook post, Fareham police said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness anything?

‘Perhaps you were driving in the area and have dash-cam that may have captured something?

‘Anyone with any information that may help our investigation is asked to contact us on 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/BKlFD quoting reference 44220380121.