Southsea smoothie bowl shop inspired by businessman's trip to Spain set to open

James Wilson and Jarrath Cush at the new shop opening in Southsea, Ono Bowls

Ono Bowls will open on Auckland Road East, Southsea, on Saturday November 13.

It will serve up smoothies, protein shakes, cold-pressed juice and health shots with a range of gluten-free and vegan options.

Its speciality is Acai bowls – a thick smoothie bowl topped with the diner’s choice of healthy, decorative toppings such as granola, fresh fruit and seeds and nuts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are made from the Acai berry, which is a grape-like fruit typically grown in Brazil.

The shop also has an extensive drinks menu, with coffees and all-organic teas and refrigerated cold drink options to take away.

Entrepreneur Jarrath Cush, 26, started the business in February to offer Acai bowls and smoothies to people on their daily walks during lockdown.

He initially ran it out of a converted horse box based in Southsea and Fratton, after visiting Marbella in Spain and ‘living off’ the bowls the whole time he was there.

He said: ‘I started having Acai bowls in Spain and couldn’t get enough of them and I knew there was nothing like that in Portsmouth, so that’s why I started the business.

Now he has joined forces with 27-year-old James Wilson – who closed his drylining business to focus on the shop – to make it a permanent fixture in the heart of Southsea to bring something new to the community.

The pair have completely renovated the shop, which was formerly a car valeting shop, using their own handiwork and help from local traders.

James said: ‘We’ve been here every day and night working so hard to get it ready and we can’t wait to see where the business will go. We’ve made a huge sacrifice, but I know it will be worth it.’

They have already employed two members of staff to work in the shop but will also work there themselves most days.

They are keen to make the shop as eco-friendly as possible by using completely recyclable takeaway cutlery and boxes and only stocking the fridge with glass and canned drinks.

Ono Bowls is available to takeaway through Deliveroo and the shop is using Contactless Menu – a way of ordering through a mobile app to reduce physical contact.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron