Clarence Pier Amusements is one of the most popular places that families go to during the summer months, and this year is set to be very exciting as the team is getting ready to launch its new attraction.

The upside down house is going to be opening its doors from March 4, and it is a perfect place to capture the quirkiness on camera. For anyone looking to go and check out the new ‘must see’ in Southsea, the admission will cost £5 per person, nine red tokens per person or five yellow tokens per person.