Southsea upside-down house: Clarence Pier is opening a new attraction ready for the summer - here are five photos

Five photos of the new upside-down house which will be opening at Clarence Pier next month.

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 3:15pm

Clarence Pier Amusements is one of the most popular places that families go to during the summer months, and this year is set to be very exciting as the team is getting ready to launch its new attraction.

The upside down house is going to be opening its doors from March 4, and it is a perfect place to capture the quirkiness on camera. For anyone looking to go and check out the new ‘must see’ in Southsea, the admission will cost £5 per person, nine red tokens per person or five yellow tokens per person.

1. Clarence Pier upside down house

2. Clarence Pier upside down house

3. Clarence Pier upside down house

4. Clarence Pier upside down house

