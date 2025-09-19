‘Spirit of enterprise’ highlighted at Hampshire Chamber Boat Show lunch

More than 200 business leaders came together for the annual Southampton Boat Show lunch hosted by Hampshire Chamber of Commerce.

The signature event on the Chamber’s social calendar, the gathering has been a feature of the show since its founding in 1969 and remains its only dedicated networking lunch for business attendees.

This year’s keynote speaker was round-the-world yachtsmanturned entrepreneur Pete Goss MBE.

In his presentation at the Novotel Southampton, the former Royal Marine drew parallels between the skills involved in ocean navigation and those required for managing teams in the business world.

At the Novotel Southampton for the Hampshire Chamber Boat Show lunch are, from left: Sarah Mills, the Chamber’s Director of Commercial Operations; Robert Parton, President of British Marine; Marc Cumberlege, Director of Corporate Services at lunch sponsor Radcliffe & Co (Life & Pensions) Ltd; keynote speaker Pete Goss MBE; Keith Wilson, Director of Income & Engagement at charity partner Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance; and Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman.

“Leadership, decision-making, resilience and building capacity for when circumstances change are vital to both,” he told the audience. “In business, just as in the ocean, you have to trim your sails to change.”

It was a sentiment shared by Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman, who said it was ‘especially fitting’ to have Pete as keynote speaker since he was ‘no stranger to adversity’.

Ross said: “His exploits at sea, marked by courage, resilience and a refusal to give in, are more than tales of adventure.

“They are metaphors for leadership, for decision-making under pressure, and for the kind of grit that business demands today.

“The sea, like business, rewards those who are bold, prepared and willing to chart new courses.”

Explaining that the lunch had stood proudly alongside the Boat Show for over half a century, Ross said: “In doing so, we are celebrating not just maritime excellence but the spirit of enterprise that defines our region.”

And he added: “There is no doubt this year’s gathering comes at a time of undeniable challenge for many firms.

“Businesses across Southampton and the Solent are navigating economic headwinds, shifting markets and the relentless pace of change.

The charity partner for the lunch was Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, who took the opportunity to promote a free CPR training course for workplaces. Pictured at the charity’s exhibition stand is Natalie Russell, Supporter Engagement Officer.

“But if there’s one thing our region knows how to do, it’s adapt, innovate and push forward with purpose.”

The lunch was supported by show organiser British Marine which puts the annual contribution to the Solent economy from what is Britain’s biggest festival of boating at more than £30 million.

British Marine President Robert Parton said: “The memberships of both Hampshire Chamber and British Marine share many of the same challenges but by working together we help our region compete and maintain Southampton as the capital of leisure marine. The Solent is a real honeypot of excellence, skills and knowledge. It’s where the action is.”

The headline sponsor of the lunch was independent financial adviser Radcliffe & Co (Life & Pensions) Ltd.

Director of Corporate Services Marc Cumberlege said: “We grew from being a marine insurance broker and have played an active part in the Chamber including on its Tax, Finance and Legal Committee.

“It’s important for us to engage with the local business community so it is a natural fit for us to support the lunch. We know the Chamber does a good job promoting networking opportunities.”

Richard Armstrong, Regional Finance Manager of lunch co-sponsor UK Export Finance, said: “We are the UK’s export credit agency, supporting businesses in Hampshire, on the Isle of Wight and nationally as they seek to grow their export trade. We do that by providing guarantees to banks who lend working capital.

“There is no better venue to promote our support than the Port of Southampton. It is an integral part of the UK’s trading history and an important gateway to the rest of the world.”

The charity partner for the lunch was Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, who took the opportunity to promote a free CPR training course for workplaces.

Attending on behalf of the charity were team members including Keith Wilson, Director of Income & Engagement, and Natalie Russell, Supporter Engagement Officer.

Other lunch partners included law firm and programme sponsor Parker Bullen LLP and speaker sponsor NMT International Shipping.