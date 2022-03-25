Sponsor Aerial Direct 'incredibly proud' to be part of The News Business Excellence Awards 2022

Jason Phillips, Chief Operating Officer of Aerial Direct, which is sponsoring the Small Business of the Year category in The News Business Excellence Awards 2022

Jason Phillips, Chief Operating Officer at Aerial Direct, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to sponsor this award to support the futures of SMEs in the UK.

‘Small to medium businesses account for more than 99% of all registered businesses in the UK and our economy relies on these businesses to help it thrive.’

Aerial Direct is an award-winning communications provider with more than 30 years of experience in delivering telecommunication solutions to businesses across the UK, providing an array of business connectivity services such as mobile connections and fixed-line systems.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2022

Jason added: ‘The importance of small businesses is so often underrated; we need the ambitious entrepreneurs, as well as the small team of professionals who are changing the perception of what is possible and what amazing customer service looks like, to challenge the established players.

‘These businesses breed competition, which fosters innovation.’

The awards shortlists are now being finalised. A special core panel of judges will then deliberate over who will be named winners in each category.

They will also decide who will be named Overall Business of the Year, a special award where only the category winners are eligible.

University of Portsmouth Business School is headline sponsor

Then there is the Lifetime Achievement award, presented to someone adjudged to have made a significant contribution to the Portsmouth area’s business community.

Winners will be announced on April 29 at a prestigious gala black tie dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall – the highlight of the business year in the city. The event will also be live streamed.

This year is an extra- special one for several reasons. It’s the 20th year of the awards, plus it’s the 30th anniversary of the University of Portsmouth — the university’s Business School is headline sponsor.

We’re also delighted to be returning to a normal event format after two years of being affected by Covid restrictions.

HSDC is sponsoring Employer of the Year

Other sponsors of the awards include Portsmouth City Council, BAE Systems, HSDC, Citrus IT Support, Lockheed Martin and Solent LEP.

The awards will be hosted this year by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist and University of Portsmouth graduate Lauren Steadman MBE.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

Portsmouth City Council is sponsoring Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year

The awards will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467For more information, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

THE AWARDS

Headline sponsor: University of Portsmouth Business School

Citrus IT Support is sponsoring Medium Business of the Year

CATEGORIES

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Aerial Direct)

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Citrus IT Support)

Large Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Start-up Business of the Year (sponsored by GetSet Solent)

International Business of the Year

Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year

Employer of the Year (sponsored by HSDC)

Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council)

Retail & Leisure Business of the Year

Training Programme of the Year

Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by BAE Systems)

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Lockheed Martin)

Entrepreneur of the Year

Sustainable Business of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by University of Portsmouth Business School)

Overall Business of the Year (sponsored by Solent LEP)

BAE Systems is sponsoring Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Solent LEP is sponsoring Overall Business of the Year

Lockheed Martin is sponsoring Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

GetSet Solent is sponsoring Start-up Business of the Year