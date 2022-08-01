Colleagues at Jasun Envirocare, an air filter manufacturing and services supplier in Waterlooville, were ‘thrilled’ to mark the firm’s 50th anniversary on July 29.

The firm celebrated with a special lunch and cake slicing event alongside Havant mayor, councillor Diana Patrick, as their VIP guest for the day.

Since starting, the Waterlooville premises in Stratfield Park has doubled in size and the number of staff has increased from 15 to 45.

Waterlooville Jasun team with the mayor of Havant.

Jason Envirocare was first established in 1972 in London as Jasun Filtration Plc and purchased the company Envirocare Services Ltd in 2010.

The companies united as Jasun Envirocare in 2011.

The company have been trading since 1990 from Waterlooville providing air hygiene, duct cleaning, water hygiene and bacteria control services.

They now also provide local exhaust ventilation services and filter fitting.

Leigh Regin, air and water services director, said: Cllr Patrick was able to have a guided tour of our service facility, as well as join us for lunch and to have a slice of celebration cake with our staff.

‘It’s a fantastic achievement to have successfully completed five decades in business across all our sites in the UK.

‘We have been trading in Waterlooville since 1990, so would have marked our 30th anniversary in 2020 but were unable to do so due to Covid, so this is a double celebration for both of our milestones.

