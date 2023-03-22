From the beginning of April, people will be able to travel on Stagecoach services beween Chichester, Havant and Portsmouth up to every 20 minutes and through Bognor Regis to Chichester every 10 minutes.

Extra buses will run on Service 700, one of the south coast’s busiest bus routes from the start of April which starts in Littlehampton and currently with buses currently every half hour. The timetable change follows an extension to the Government’s Help for Households £2 fare campaign which will see prices capped until the end of June.

Stagecoach South commercial director James O’Neill said: ‘It’s been great to see so many people try the bus for £2 and save money on fuel and parking. The extra buses running on Service 700 mean the next bus is never too far away. It’s the perfect time to explore our beautiful coastal communities by bus – we look forward to welcoming people on board this Spring.’

The £2 single fare cap was launched last year and backed by £60m government investment. It was originally intended to end on March 31 but the government announced plans to invest up to £75m in addition to continue the scheme throughout the spring.

Other efforts to encourage local bus use have included free journeys on some Portsmouth routes on Sundays throughout March.

Service 700 connects communities along the south coast through Portsmouth, Chichester, Littlehampton, Worthing and Brighton. Buses run up to every 10 minutes

