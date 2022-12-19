Get Around scheme will cap single bus tickets at £2 from some operators from January to March 2023

The scheme, backed by £60m of government investment, will cap single tickets at £2 from January 1 to March 31, 2023 across England, outside of London.

More than 130 bus operators such as National Express and Stagecoach have signed up to the scheme.

Buses Minister Richard Holden said: ‘Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys. So we’re investing £60m to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters and get people back on the bus.

Stagecoach has signed up to the government's Get Around scheme which caps a single bus ticket at £2 in January-March 2023

‘The scheme will also take two million car journeys off the road and it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up.’

Bus fares vary across different parts of the country and between bus operators, and the cap is an important step in ensuring passengers across the country are getting a fair deal.

The scheme forms part of the Government’s Help for Households campaign, as the new cap can deliver real savings for those most affected by the rising cost of living.

