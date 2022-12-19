Get Around scheme will cap single bus tickets at £2 from some operators from January to March 2023
PASSENGERS are being encouraged to Get Around for £2 by bus from January to March next year, with bus operators launching a campaign to promote the government fare cap scheme today.
The scheme, backed by £60m of government investment, will cap single tickets at £2 from January 1 to March 31, 2023 across England, outside of London.
More than 130 bus operators such as National Express and Stagecoach have signed up to the scheme.
Buses Minister Richard Holden said: ‘Brits love buses. They’re the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys. So we’re investing £60m to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters and get people back on the bus.
‘The scheme will also take two million car journeys off the road and it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up.’
Bus fares vary across different parts of the country and between bus operators, and the cap is an important step in ensuring passengers across the country are getting a fair deal.
The scheme forms part of the Government’s Help for Households campaign, as the new cap can deliver real savings for those most affected by the rising cost of living.
Tom Stables, CEO of National Express UK, said: ‘More people using buses is good for the economy, environment and wider society. We know that great value, low fares encourage people to switch to the bus so are proud to join this scheme. And even better, we're also freezing child fares at £1. Bus travel is simple, cheap and easy and there's never been a better time to get onboard.’