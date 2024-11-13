Stagecoach South relaunches special ‘Pudsey’ bus in support of BBC Children in Need appeal
For three days only, on 13th, 14th, 15th November (Children In Need Day), this vibrant, dot-covered yellow bus will be making its way around Havant, Portsmouth & Chichester, helping to raise funds for disadvantaged children across the UK.
Decorated with the iconic Children in Need dots and Pudsey Bear imagery, the ‘Pudsey’ bus will be hard to miss as it travels through the region, collecting donations for a cause that has transformed countless young lives. Every donation collected on board will go directly to BBC Children in Need, a charity that has raised over £1 billion since its first major appeal in 1980 to support underprivileged children and young people nationwide.
“We are delighted to relaunch this special bus in support of BBC Children in Need,” said a spokesperson for Stagecoach South. “We hope it not only raises essential funds but also spreads awareness and joy across our community. We encourage everyone to hop on, donate, and be part of this meaningful cause.”
BBC Children in Need, a corporate charity of the BBC, aims to improve the lives of children facing a wide range of challenges. From providing essential support to inspiring new opportunities, every contribution makes a difference.
Catch the ‘Pudsey’ bus around town on 13th, 14th, 15th November and join Stagecoach South in making a positive impact for children in need.