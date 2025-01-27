Stagecoach South’s Portsmouth Santa Bus Raises over £2500 for local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Throughout December, the Stagecoach South Portsmouth depot, raised an impressive £2529 for The Elizabeth Foundation (the UK’s largest single provider of educational services for babies and preschool children with hearing loss).

The much-loved Santa Bus tradition sees a selection of Stagecoach South’s buses transformed into dazzling holiday spectacles. The exteriors were decorated with festive designs, while the interiors were decked out with sparkling Christmas decorations, creating a truly magical experience for passengers. Adding to the festive spirit, some of the team’s dedicated drivers stepped into the roles of Santa Claus and his cheerful elf, distributing chocolates, treats, and smiles as they played Christmas music and welcomed passengers onboard.

This year, the Portsmouth Santa Bus, with the help of the dedicated team, raised an impressive £2,529 for The Elizabeth Foundation. Representatives from Stagecoach South handed over the donation amount to the charity with a large cheque, marking a heartwarming moment for all involved. The funds will go toward supporting the charity’s mission to provide life-changing educational and support services for children with hearing loss and their families.

Colin Ashcroft, Operations Manager for Stagecoach South in Portsmouth, commented: “We are overjoyed by the generosity of our community and incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to making the Santa Bus such a special event. The Elizabeth Foundation provides vital services to children and families, and it’s an honour to contribute to their amazing work.”

Members of the Stagecoach team who were fundamental in the success of the Santa Bus campaign at the cheque presentation.

A spokesperson for The Elizabeth Foundation added: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this generous donation from Stagecoach South’s Santa Bus initiative. The funds raised will make a huge difference in helping us provide essential support for young children with hearing loss and their families. We are so grateful for this wonderful contribution and for the festive joy it has brought to the community.”

The Santa Bus is more than a festive tradition—it’s a celebration of community spirit and a testament to Stagecoach South’s commitment to giving back. Each year, the initiative creates cherished memories for families while raising funds for charities that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.

As the holiday season has now ended, Stagecoach South is already looking forward to continuing this beloved tradition in the years ahead, spreading joy and supporting even more causes.

For more information about The Elizabeth Foundation and their transformative work, please visit www.elizabeth-foundation.org.