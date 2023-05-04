Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Star Wars characters posing outside Vanguard Comics in Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute

Families had a blast this afternoon at Vanguard Comics, based on Gosport High Street, after owner Mark Bennett organised some Star Wars fun to mark May 4 this year – affectionately known as Star Wars Day by fans.

The characters at the comic shop too photos with Star Wars fans and celebrate the official day dedicated to the famous film series.

Mark said that the trade has been busy since moving locations and he wanted to not only mark May 4, 2023, but he also wanted to celebrate six months of working out of Gosport.