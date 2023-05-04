News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 12 of the best tattoo parlous in Portsmouth - according to Google ratings

If you have ever thought about getting inked, Portsmouth has a huge range of highly-rated studios to go to.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th May 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:59 BST

The city has a number of talented tattoo artists blessing people with their skill and there are a range of studios spread out across the Portsmouth area that people can go to.

Here are 12 of the best tattoo parlours that have got a rating of 4.5 or above:

1. Life Won't Wait Tattoo Studio, Copnor Road

Life Won't Wait Tattoo Studio, Copnor Road has a rating of 5 on Google with 69 reviews. Photo: Google

2. Twin Throne Tattoo Studio, Fawcett Road

Twin Throne Tattoo Studio, Fawcett Road, has a rating of 5 on Google with 34 reviews. Photo: Google

3. Straight to the point Tattoo

Straight to the point Tattoo, has a rating of 5 on Google with 20 reviews. Photo: Google

4. Hijinks Tattoo Club, Fratton Road

Hijinks Tattoo Club, Fratton Road, has a rating of 5 on Google with 43 reviews. Photo: Google

