Star Wars Day: Vanguard Comics in Gosport celebrated May 4 with Stormtroopers, Rey and Darth Vader

Fans of Star Wars were given the opportunity to have their photo taken with characters from the films.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th May 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:39 BST

Vanguard Comics, which is run by Mark Bennett, celebrated May 4 today by offering the community the opportunity to meet their favourite characters within the films.

Mark wanted to mark Star Wars day, whilst also celebrating operating in Gosport for the past six months.

Characters including Darth Vadar, Stormtroopers and Rey all turned out for the event and fans were left delighted at the event that Mark had organised.

He was also collecting for The Gosportarians to try and raise funds for their new mini bus.

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Star Wars characters posing outside Vanguard Comics in Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute

1. Star Wars day was celebrated in full force at Vanguard Comics

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Star Wars characters posing outside Vanguard Comics in Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Star Wars fan Arthur phillips, 3 Photos by Alex Shute

2. Star Wars day was celebrated in full force at Vanguard Comics

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Star Wars fan Arthur phillips, 3 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Star Wars characters posing outside Vanguard Comics in Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute

3. Star Wars day was celebrated in full force at Vanguard Comics

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Star Wars characters posing outside Vanguard Comics in Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Malcolm Sent, Chair of the Gosportarians Photos by Alex Shute

4. Star Wars day was celebrated in full force at Vanguard Comics

Star Wars day was celebrated in full force on Thursday afternoon at Vanguard Comics with characters from the movies posing for photos with fans. Pictured - Malcolm Sent, Chair of the Gosportarians Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

