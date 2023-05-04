Fans of Star Wars were given the opportunity to have their photo taken with characters from the films.

Vanguard Comics, which is run by Mark Bennett, celebrated May 4 today by offering the community the opportunity to meet their favourite characters within the films.

Mark wanted to mark Star Wars day, whilst also celebrating operating in Gosport for the past six months.

Characters including Darth Vadar, Stormtroopers and Rey all turned out for the event and fans were left delighted at the event that Mark had organised.

He was also collecting for The Gosportarians to try and raise funds for their new mini bus.

Pictured - Star Wars characters posing outside Vanguard Comics in Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - Star Wars fan Arthur phillips, 3 Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - Star Wars characters posing outside Vanguard Comics in Portsmouth Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - Malcolm Sent, Chair of the Gosportarians Photos by Alex Shute

