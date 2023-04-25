News you can trust since 1877
Stormtroopers from Star Wars will be heading to a Gosport comic shop on May 4 - Star Wars Day

Stormtroopers will be roaming Gosport to celebrate Star Wars Day at a popular comic shop.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read

Vanguard Comics, in Stoke Road, is welcoming people to come down to the shop on May 4 where stormtroopers and other characters will be wondering around, ready for a photo opportunity. The event is also to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of Return of the Jedi.

Mark Bennett, owner of the comic shop, said: ‘We have been here for about six months so it is also celebrating our six month anniversary. We moved from Lee-on-the-Solent and we are really pleased with the progress we are making down here.

Vanguard Comics in Gosport will be holding an event on May 4 - known as Star Wars day to fans (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)Vanguard Comics in Gosport will be holding an event on May 4 - known as Star Wars day to fans (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
‘We have befriended some cosplayers who are really keen to help. They turned up for Christmas at Stoke Road and they go around doing lots of things.

‘It is the 40th anniversary of the release of Return of the Jedi so that is a big part of it and we just wanted to show that the high street isn’t all doom and gloom, we are quite busy and it is also a lot of fun.’

The characters will be at the shop from 3.30pm on May 4 and Mark is encouraging everyone to dress up. There will also be a collection going round to help raise some money for the Gosportarians which will help pay for its new mini bus after it had to get a new one.

For more information on the comic shop or the event taking place next month, click the link.

