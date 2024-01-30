Portsmouth port: Status of "white elephant" Brexit border control post still "unclear" as new controls issued
The extent to which a multi-million pound border control post in Portsmouth will be used remains "unclear" despite new health controls being issued.
The government is launching its new approach to safety and security controls for all imported goods into the UK from Europe. These changes had to be made as a result of the 2016 Brexit referendum and the UK moving out of the single market. Health certificates will be passed on to Portsmouth International Port tomorrow (January 31) - outlining the potential methods which they may have to follow. Goods put under extra scrutiny at the border - for contamination and diseases - include live animals and plants, as well as germinal, animal and plant products.
Details on these new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks are being made under the Border Target Operating Model (BTOM). Items considered having a medium risk will need Port Health certification from January 31, but physical checks on the affected goods - plants, animal and plant products, and high risk food (and feed) of non animal origin - will start later in the year.
A £25m two-acre facility was built at the port to analyse these goods in July 2022 - in time for the government's original deadline. Following a U-turn for when these processes will be implemented, the building has been left without purpose at high cost to Portsmouth City Council. It was described as a "white elephant" in 2022 by the chief executive of the British Port Association, Richard Ballantyne. Councillors also previously raised fears that these Brexit checks could cost the taxpayer an extra £2.5m a year.
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the local authority's cabinet member for the port, said the situation surrounding the border control post, and how much it will be used, remains unclear despite the BTOM being launched. He said: "The port’s Border Control Post (BCP) has been sitting empty since July 2022, when it was built in record time to meet the government’s exacting standards and deadline. Ever since, the date for border control inspections has been postponed numerous times, with changes to the planned border inspections reducing the need for such a huge bespoke facility.
"All through these stages we have been unable to recoup any of the shortfall costs to build such a high specification facility that meets bio-security health measures. Our Port Health team has been on standby, pausing and restarting recruitment for specialist officers, who are required to undertaken detailed work inspecting animal and plant products to prevent diseases coming into the UK.
"We have followed the government’s guidance every step of the way, but answers remain unknown such as the amount of goods that require checking, and how the port will fund significant running costs of a facility that needs laboratory grade inspection rooms running to critical temperatures. Certain goods will be stopped when they come off a ferry and will be inspected at the BCP, which fortunately for importers is on the port’s site so we have tried to minimise any delays for goods that are perishable."
The introduction of physical checks and risk-based identity measures - in relation to the medium risk items under Port Health - will begin from April 30. Safety and security declaration for EU imports will come into force on October 31. Cllr Vernon-Jackson said he is worried about the financial repercussions which could arise from these rules.
"While we as a council have worked tirelessly to meet government deadlines, uncertainty remains," he added. "This is also true for the businesses who are importing products and could drive business away from the UK. There is also a concern that this additional red tape could drive up costs for residents during a cost of living crisis. The real changes come from April 30 when these physical checks are due to start and until we know otherwise we’ll work, at risk, to the government’s timescale.”