Andrew said: “We are a male couple in a predominately female environment so I think we have a different outlook when it comes to styling our brides, we chose our designer gowns very differently to many other shops picking out some amazing pieces that say wow on their own, we love what we do and out staff love working with us, we are a team of creatives which sets us apart from other stores.

“We are an inclusive boutique ,championing LGBTQ+ and body positivity. Another addition which sets us apart is our in house hair salon THE HAIRDRESSSIR, we offer a bridal package to style our brides at there wedding venue.

"There are a lot of bridal boutiques out there but its nice to know we have been recognized within the industry and customers, with over 32 years of experience and 30 plus awards to our name Creatiques is a name people can trust when they book with us.”

The boutique has recently undergone a major refit which has emphasised the luxury experience on offer. Rob said: “Unfortunately we had a major flood which caused damage to the ceiling and carpets so we were forced to have the refit to ensure that our boutique maintained its luxury appearance. It was time to revamp, change and generate a brand new feel to the

“We have had the most amazing responses from our brides, they love it which is great. Andrew has keen eye for design so his planning for the refit was on point, we had limited time to do this but with the help of some incredible trades we turned the boutique around within two weeks to reopen January 2024.”

Take a tour inside the incredible Creatiques bridal boutique that emulates class and elegance:

