Co-owners Andrew and Rob Pearce have over 30 years of experience in the bridal industry which has provided them with a wealth of bridal knowledge, equipping them with the skills to thrive in their own bridal boutique business, Creatiques. The boutique has been recognised for its premium customer service and fabulous dresses. The boutique is located in the heart of Southsea, Albert Road, and it has become a must-visit if you are getting ready for your big day. Not only is the boutique well established in the area, but the owners have brides travelling from all over the country to get a glimpse inside the bridal paradise that awaits them at Creatiques.
Andrew said: “We are a male couple in a predominately female environment so I think we have a different outlook when it comes to styling our brides, we chose our designer gowns very differently to many other shops picking out some amazing pieces that say wow on their own, we love what we do and out staff love working with us, we are a team of creatives which sets us apart from other stores.
“We are an inclusive boutique ,championing LGBTQ+ and body positivity. Another addition which sets us apart is our in house hair salon THE HAIRDRESSSIR, we offer a bridal package to style our brides at there wedding venue.
"There are a lot of bridal boutiques out there but its nice to know we have been recognized within the industry and customers, with over 32 years of experience and 30 plus awards to our name Creatiques is a name people can trust when they book with us.”
The pair have been recipients of an award or two over the years and they were most recently the finalists for the Wedding Industry Awards for the South East and Bridal Buyer Awards 2024. The duo have also bagged the Best Bridal Retailer award at the South Central Wedding Industry Awards in 2023 and Best Retailer award at the Business Excellence Awards 2024.
The boutique has recently undergone a major refit which has emphasised the luxury experience on offer. Rob said: “Unfortunately we had a major flood which caused damage to the ceiling and carpets so we were forced to have the refit to ensure that our boutique maintained its luxury appearance. It was time to revamp, change and generate a brand new feel to the
“We have had the most amazing responses from our brides, they love it which is great. Andrew has keen eye for design so his planning for the refit was on point, we had limited time to do this but with the help of some incredible trades we turned the boutique around within two weeks to reopen January 2024.”