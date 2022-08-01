The MP has shown his support for the Library of Things which has teamed up with Repair Cafe.

The Library of Things gives people the opportunity to borrow household items which will allow people to save money and free up space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan with founder of Café Repair Portsmouth, Clare Seek. Picture credit: Portsmouth City Council

The idea behind the new partnership is that it will allow people to free up space in their homes, whilst knowing that they have the access to household items when they need them.

Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said: ‘The cost-of-living crisis is impacting vulnerable people across our communities, so that’s why I’m calling on those who are able to get behind Repair Café Portsmouth’s new Library of Things project, and donate what they can.

‘This is an excellent initiative which will make a real difference to families, allowing them to borrow useful household items, without worrying about the cost of purchasing or maintaining them.’

The project is in the early stages and is seeking a permanent home to be based in Portsmouth.

The Repair Cafe operates one Saturday a month, but Clare Seek, founder of the cafe, said that it is not enough and every session is booked very quickly by people in need of having their household items repaired.

She said that it is unrealistic for people to wait a month for the next session and that the merge with Library of Things is a very exciting venture.

Clare said: ‘Once we're up and running, we hope that we'll not only be saving people money in these tough times, but also space and carbon.’

The project is asking for donations of household items that are no longer needed and they have put together a wish list of things that they need which can be found at: www.repaircafeportsmouth.org.uk/library-of-things.