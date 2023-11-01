Marwell Zoo and Hampshire’s country parks are among the attractions which will be closed on Thursday, November 2 as a result of Storm Ciaran.

As a result of the predicted high wind speeds and adverse weather from Storm Ciaran, Marwell Zoo and all of the county parks operated by Hampshire County Council will be closed as a precautionary measure. This includes Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Lepe Country Park, Buster Hill and Staunton Country Park - and includes all cafes and toilets.

Other outdoor attractions across Hampshire are expected to follow suit.

A spokesperson for Marwell Zoo said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure everyone that the safety of our animals, staff and guests are our top priority.

"We expect to be open as usual on Friday 3 November and will update our website and social media if the situation changes.