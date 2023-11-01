News you can trust since 1877
Storm Ciaran: Marwell Zoo and Hampshire's Country Parks closed as high wins and rain approach Hampshire

Marwell Zoo and Hampshire’s country parks are among the attractions which will be closed on Thursday, November 2 as a result of Storm Ciaran.
By Kelly Brown
Published 1st Nov 2023, 19:02 GMT
As a result of the predicted high wind speeds and adverse weather from Storm Ciaran, Marwell Zoo and all of the county parks operated by Hampshire County Council will be closed as a precautionary measure. This includes Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Lepe Country Park, Buster Hill and Staunton Country Park - and includes all cafes and toilets.

Other outdoor attractions across Hampshire are expected to follow suit.

There is nothing better than a fantastic autumn walk with all the family - and we are blessed with so many to choose from in the area, including a visit to Queen Elizabeth Country Park just off the A3 north of Clanfield which also has cycle trails, a park, an obstacle course and (of course) a cafe.There is nothing better than a fantastic autumn walk with all the family - and we are blessed with so many to choose from in the area, including a visit to Queen Elizabeth Country Park just off the A3 north of Clanfield which also has cycle trails, a park, an obstacle course and (of course) a cafe.
A spokesperson for Marwell Zoo said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and reassure everyone that the safety of our animals, staff and guests are our top priority.

"We expect to be open as usual on Friday 3 November and will update our website and social media if the situation changes.

“Anyone with pre-booked tickets for Thursday 2 November will be contacted and offered an alternative date.”

