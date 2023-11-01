Storm Ciarán: Live updates as fireworks display cancelled, schools closing and ferries off due to poor weather
The Met Office have now issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, for Thursday, November 2. It will in place between 6am and 2pm – covering the majority of the south coast.
On top of that there is a yellow warning for rain from 6pm today (Wednesday) until midnight tomorrow. Storm Ciaran has already been causing problems.
The Alexandra Park fireworks display has been cancelled for safety reasons, but as things stand, the Southsea Common extravaganza is still scheduled to take place. Schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and elsewhere have announced that they will close tomorrow for the day.
South Western Railway said they will run an amended timetable tomorrow. Wightlink and Brittany Ferries have both cancelled several sailings due to blustery conditions, with Hovertravel stating that cancellations tomorrow are likely.
The Met Office said “very strong winds associated with Storm Ciarán may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage”. They added: “On Thursday morning very strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over parts of the far south and southeast of England where gusts are likely to reach 70-80 mph in some coastal areas and may exceed 85 mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots.
"The extent of these high winds remains a little uncertain and is dependent on the exact track of Storm Ciarán with parts of Sussex and Kent most likely to see gusts of this magnitude. Winds will begin to ease from the west during the afternoon. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, especially along the English Channel coastline.”
Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth
Key Events
- Alexandra Park fireworks display cancelled
- Schools announce closures across Hampshire
- Public transport companies calling off trains and ferries
Hampshire County Council has announced that all of its country parks, including Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Staunton Country Park and Butser Hill will be closed on Thursday, November 2.
One of the wettest Octobers on record
A Met Office senior scientist said this October was one of the wettest on record.
Michael Kendon said: “Despite some warmth in the south early on, October 2023 overall goes down as a wet month for much of the UK, with some areas seeing record-breaking levels of rainfall.
“From mid-month, a blocking high set up over Scandinavia has tended to prevent low pressure systems from clearing the UK to the east. Associated with this, the frequent unusual south-easterly flow in eastern Scotland has particularly contributed to the wet month in this area – normally one of the driest parts of the UK.
“Interestingly, areas to the west, where you’d typically see more rain at this time of year, have been sheltered by the mountains from the worst of the weather, with generally below-average rainfall during the month. This has helped prevent national figures from threatening any records.”
Southsea Common fireworks
The News photographer Habibur Rahman has taken this picture ahead of the fireworks display at Southsea Common.
Many visitors have been put off by the weather.
Storm Ciaran disruption to Public transport
Wightlink Ferries and Brittany Ferries confirmed they have cancelled several sailings tonight and tomorrow due to the severe weather.
South Western Railway said they have changed their timetable tomorrow, and Hovertravel added that cancellations are expected on their services.
School closures
Schools across Hampshire have announced they will close due to Storm Ciaran.
This has effected institutions in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and elsewhere.
Alexandra Park fireworks cancelled
The fireworks display in Cosham has been cancelled due to the poor weather.
Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said he was disappointed to announce the cancellation.
The Southsea Common display is still set to go ahead.
Hour by Hour forecast - Today
Here is the Met Office breakdown of the wind speeds and the forecast in Portsmouth today (November 1):
2pm - light showers - 31mph winds
3pm - heavy showers - 30mph winds
4pm - sunny and clear - 26mph winds
5pm - light showers - 27mph winds
6pm - heavy showers - 25mph winds
7pm - heavy showers - 30mph winds
8pm - heavy rain - 39mph winds
9pm - heavy rain - 43mph winds
10pm - heavy rain - 49mph winds
11pm - heavy showers - 54mph winds
This evening's fireworks are still going ahead - but with a few changes:
When will the wind and rain hit Portsmouth?
Multiple weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office today and tomorrow.