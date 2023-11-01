News you can trust since 1877
Storm Ciarán: Live updates as fireworks display cancelled, schools closing and ferries off due to poor weather

"Very strong winds” are set to hit Portsmouth harder than most areas as a weather warning has been upgraded.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 18:25 GMT
The Met Office have now issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, for Thursday, November 2. It will in place between 6am and 2pm – covering the majority of the south coast.

On top of that there is a yellow warning for rain from 6pm today (Wednesday) until midnight tomorrow. Storm Ciaran has already been causing problems.

The current scene at the fireworks display at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
The current scene at the fireworks display at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
The Alexandra Park fireworks display has been cancelled for safety reasons, but as things stand, the Southsea Common extravaganza is still scheduled to take place. Schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and elsewhere have announced that they will close tomorrow for the day.

South Western Railway said they will run an amended timetable tomorrow. Wightlink and Brittany Ferries have both cancelled several sailings due to blustery conditions, with Hovertravel stating that cancellations tomorrow are likely.

The Met Office said “very strong winds associated with Storm Ciarán may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage”. They added: “On Thursday morning very strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over parts of the far south and southeast of England where gusts are likely to reach 70-80 mph in some coastal areas and may exceed 85 mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots.

"The extent of these high winds remains a little uncertain and is dependent on the exact track of Storm Ciarán with parts of Sussex and Kent most likely to see gusts of this magnitude. Winds will begin to ease from the west during the afternoon. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, especially along the English Channel coastline.”

You can follow live updates regarding Storm Ciarán by scrolling to the bottom of this article.

Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth

Show new updates
18:18 GMT

Hampshire County Council has announced that all of its country parks, including Queen Elizabeth Country Park, Staunton Country Park and Butser Hill will be closed on Thursday, November 2.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park will be closed because of Storm Ciaran.
Queen Elizabeth Country Park will be closed because of Storm Ciaran.
18:12 GMT

One of the wettest Octobers on record

A Met Office senior scientist said this October was one of the wettest on record.

Michael Kendon said: “Despite some warmth in the south early on, October 2023 overall goes down as a wet month for much of the UK, with some areas seeing record-breaking levels of rainfall.

“From mid-month, a blocking high set up over Scandinavia has tended to prevent low pressure systems from clearing the UK to the east. Associated with this, the frequent unusual south-easterly flow in eastern Scotland has particularly contributed to the wet month in this area – normally one of the driest parts of the UK.

“Interestingly, areas to the west, where you’d typically see more rain at this time of year, have been sheltered by the mountains from the worst of the weather, with generally below-average rainfall during the month. This has helped prevent national figures from threatening any records.”

Storm Ciarán is set to hit Portsmouth later this week. Canoe Lake in Southsea was flooded on Monday (October 30). Picture: Habibur Rahman
Storm Ciarán is set to hit Portsmouth later this week. Canoe Lake in Southsea was flooded on Monday (October 30). Picture: Habibur Rahman
18:08 GMT

Southsea Common fireworks

The News photographer Habibur Rahman has taken this picture ahead of the fireworks display at Southsea Common.

Many visitors have been put off by the weather.

Southsea Fireworks
Southsea Fireworks
18:02 GMT

Storm Ciaran disruption to Public transport

Wightlink Ferries and Brittany Ferries confirmed they have cancelled several sailings tonight and tomorrow due to the severe weather.

South Western Railway said they have changed their timetable tomorrow, and Hovertravel added that cancellations are expected on their services.

More information can be found in the article here.

Brittany Ferries have cancelled many of their sailings from Portsmouth. Picture: Brittany Ferries
Brittany Ferries have cancelled many of their sailings from Portsmouth. Picture: Brittany Ferries
17:50 GMT

School closures

Schools across Hampshire have announced they will close due to Storm Ciaran.

This has effected institutions in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester and elsewhere.

An updated list can be found on the school cancellations live blog here.

Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman
17:44 GMTUpdated 17:45 GMT

Alexandra Park fireworks cancelled

The fireworks display in Cosham has been cancelled due to the poor weather.

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said he was disappointed to announce the cancellation.

The Southsea Common display is still set to go ahead.

Further details about Alexandra Park cancellation can be found here.

The fireworks at Alexandra Park have been cancelled
The fireworks at Alexandra Park have been cancelled
14:00 GMTUpdated 14:02 GMT

Hour by Hour forecast - Today

Here is the Met Office breakdown of the wind speeds and the forecast in Portsmouth today (November 1):

2pm - light showers - 31mph winds

3pm - heavy showers - 30mph winds

4pm - sunny and clear - 26mph winds

5pm - light showers - 27mph winds

6pm - heavy showers - 25mph winds

7pm - heavy showers - 30mph winds

8pm - heavy rain - 39mph winds

9pm - heavy rain - 43mph winds

10pm - heavy rain - 49mph winds

11pm - heavy showers - 54mph winds

13:37 GMTUpdated 13:37 GMT

This evening's fireworks are still going ahead - but with a few changes:

Fireworks will still go ahead
Fireworks will still go ahead

12:58 GMTUpdated 13:01 GMT

When will the wind and rain hit Portsmouth?

Multiple weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office today and tomorrow.

Here is a breakdown of when the storm will hit Portsmouth, when the weather warnings are in force and how ferocious the winds will be at what time?

Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea.
Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea.
11:34 GMTUpdated 12:13 GMT

Motorists warned to take care on the roads

M27 drivers are being warned as Storm Ciarán prepares to batter the south:

