"Very strong winds” are set to hit Portsmouth harder than most areas as a weather warning has been upgraded.

The Met Office have now issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, for Thursday, November 2. It will in place between 6am and 2pm – covering the majority of the south coast.

On top of that there is a yellow warning for rain from 6pm today (Wednesday) until midnight tomorrow. Storm Ciaran has already been causing problems.

The current scene at the fireworks display at Southsea Common. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

South Western Railway said they will run an amended timetable tomorrow. Wightlink and Brittany Ferries have both cancelled several sailings due to blustery conditions, with Hovertravel stating that cancellations tomorrow are likely.

The Met Office said “very strong winds associated with Storm Ciarán may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage”. They added: “On Thursday morning very strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over parts of the far south and southeast of England where gusts are likely to reach 70-80 mph in some coastal areas and may exceed 85 mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots.

"The extent of these high winds remains a little uncertain and is dependent on the exact track of Storm Ciarán with parts of Sussex and Kent most likely to see gusts of this magnitude. Winds will begin to ease from the west during the afternoon. Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, especially along the English Channel coastline.”

