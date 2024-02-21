Stranded at Lee's in Southsea replaced with The Cellars Micropub and Kitchen
The Cellars Micropub and Kitchen, located in Albert Road, has got off to a brilliant start after opening up last week. The new micropub sits where Stranded at Lee's used to be and there has been a very quick turnaround since its closure on January 15.
The new micropub is the brainchild of Ben Miles, Andy Marsh and Stuart Ainsworth who also own The Merchant House, also located in Southsea, after procuring an admiration for the trendy style of micropubs.
Ben said: "Myself and Andy and Stuart own The Merchant House and we were looking around for a little while and we are all big fans of the micropub set up - we have been to a few around the country and we like the set up of a small pub and we heard about how this unit was becoming available from the old owner.
"It was actually a pretty quick turnaround, we got the keys on January 15 and we opened last Tuesday (February 13).
"The first week has been really good, we have had a great response from the locals - We are really pleased with it and it has been nice and busy."
The micropub and kitchen has also welcomed Sourdough Ted who has taken up residency at the venue - he will be serving up some of the tastiest pizzas in Southsea, forming the perfect combo of beer and pizza.