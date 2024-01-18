Albert Road has bid farewell to an iconic Hong Kong brasserie and cocktail bar following the owner's decision to 'take it easy'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stranded at Lee's, located in Albert Road, Southsea, has closed its doors after trading in the city since 1986. The Hong Kong brasserie and cocktail bar originally opened up in Palmerston Road in the shopfront that is now known as Millets. The venue grew to become a well known and much loved place to eat out and grab a drink and the owner, Peter Lee, decided to move to Albert Road back in 2011.

Peter has now made the announcement that Stranded at Lee's has closed and it will no longer be trading in the city so that he can take time to do other things he enjoys. He made the announcement on Facebook and the post said: "Please note that Stranded at Lee's has closed its doors as from yesterday - we would like to thank all of you who have supported Stranded at Lee's over the years, and wish you all a very healthy and prosperous future."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter said: "It is a combination of reasons really. One, I have reached the age where I want to take it easy a bit and just not have the responsibility - I think socially things have changed as well and not as many people go out anymore. I think a lot of people are now used to having takeaways - and then you've got the cost of living crisis and not as many people are going out."

Peter said that the bar has been a big part of a lot of people's lives over the years and he would meet customers who had grown up with the brasserie.

He said: "I have had a lot of people come in and say they spent their 18th birthday at Stranded at Lee's and they are now in their forties and fifties.