Streetwise expert advice: How to avoid getting ripped off by home insulation scams

Fraudsters, some claiming to be from local councils, are cold calling residents with misleading claims about spray foam insulation. Others conspire to sell homeowners unsuitable foam insulation products that could potentially reduce ventilation within the roof space causing roof timbers to rot.

He strongly advises getting specialist advice from experts before agreeing to foam roof space insulation.

Richard said: ‘Many properties have proved to be unsaleable following expensive spray foam treatment and owners have been compelled to pay out thousands of pounds to have it removed before they could apply for equity release or mortgage advances from lenders.

‘To avoid being scammed by unscrupulous roof rot fraudsters and cowboys it pays to think about and consider a number of factors before giving the go ahead to making your home more energy efficient.’

It comes after The News reported how on a Hilsea woman’s heartbreak after an insulation scam left her home ‘virtually worthless.’

Richard’s advice:

- Always be wary when subjected to a cold call. While some installers legitimately use this method to locate new customers be prepared to do your own research, including independent online reviews.

- Only appoint reputable firms who are members of trusted trade associations like Hampshire trading standards ‘Buy with Confidence’ or consumer watchdogs Which? trusted trader service.

- Consider consulting with independent advisors like Bishopstoke Expert Energy and arrange for a home energy saving survey report to establish which energy efficiency measures is best for your home, the likely cost, and the funding you may qualify for.

- When approached by a trader ensure they tell you who they are and which source of grant funding they intend to access. Challenge any vague statements like ‘working for the government or the council’.

- Remember reputable installers will offer a genuine price for the work. They’ll not insist on advance deposits or offer large discounts. Reject any trader who insists you’ll be slapped with a fine unless you agree to home energy improvements.