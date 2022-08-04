The two-double bedroom apartment with balcony in Arethusa House has a guide price of £630,000 with no onward chain to help buyers seeking a speedy purchase.

Look out over the historic waterfront across Camber Dock and Old Portsmouth towards the cathedral.

Or cook up delicious seafood or whatever culinary delights take your fancy in the beautiful kitchen.

The property perfectly suits those who love to look out to sea and watch ships – especially with the double aspect sitting room, bedrooms and balcony accessed from the sitting room.

Key points include:

Sitting / dining room Kitchen Cloakroom Bedrooms – two double Shower room En-suite bathroom Allocated parking

There are a number of shops nearby, good schools, bus routes – all with easy commuting.

Guide price is £630,000 (EPC Band tbc).

Contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 288 or email [email protected]

