Stay Lucky, owned by Jim Cox, opened its doors on July 11 – and it has been a huge hit with locals. The vibrant shopfront, which is drenched in black paint, has been drawing in customers and the products on offer are just as unique. Jim already owns a range of brands including Luckies and Suck UK – but he has never owned a physical store.
He said: “My main businesses is product design and product deveopment. We have already got a few brands – but I have never had a shop myself. I love Southsea and just felt that there was niche gap in the market and we wanted to create a fun gift shop.
"Everyone has been really supportive – it is a nice little community down here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.