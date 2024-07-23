Stay Lucky, owned by Jim Cox, opened its doors on July 11 – and it has been a huge hit with locals. The vibrant shopfront, which is drenched in black paint, has been drawing in customers and the products on offer are just as unique. Jim already owns a range of brands including Luckies and Suck UK – but he has never owned a physical store.

He said: “My main businesses is product design and product deveopment. We have already got a few brands – but I have never had a shop myself. I love Southsea and just felt that there was niche gap in the market and we wanted to create a fun gift shop.

"Everyone has been really supportive – it is a nice little community down here.”

Here are 8 pictures inside the brand new Stay Lucky store:

