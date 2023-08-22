Subway in London Road, North End, has officially shut after the lease expired. A new McDonald's will be replacing it. Picture: The News.

Subway in London Road, North End, has closed and a new McDonald’s is scheduled to open on the busy street. A notice on the restaurant window said a decision was made not to renew the lease.

Planning application documents have been submitted to Portsmouth City Council (PCC) for the new McDonald’s to open in the site next to Lidl. Draft drawings of the proposals are freely available for the public to see.

The application said “alterations to the shopfront” will be made, which includes new entrance doors, glazing and cladding. A new rear gantry area is also set to be installed so condenser units can be put outside the facility.