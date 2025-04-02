Success for participants of the Havant Borough Council Business Growth Programme
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The participating businesses varied in size and industry, from a Fire Safety company with 45 employees to a Physiotherapy clinic established a decade ago, a Lifestyle e-commerce business, a Hospitality provider, and several others.
They attended weekly sessions at The Plaza conference suite, participated in the Portsmouth and South Coast Business week, and received their Certificates of Completion from Cllr. Gillian Harris, Cabinet Lead for Regeneration and Communities, at a ceremony on March 5th.
The course covered various business focused topics, starting with an audit of each business's brand and message. Each session included a workshop and an invited specialist guest.
The businesses have since formed a peer group with meetings scheduled for June, September, and December to monitor their progress. One business owner reported a 15% increase in turnover, while others gained clarity on their marketing strategies and overall business planning. Some are even ready to hire additional staff through restructuring their offer.
The project has now concluded, and the participants express their gratitude to Havant Borough Council for this valuable opportunity.
Aspire4Business.com remains available to support your business growth programmes and is looking forward to working with UK business this year.