Barbers&Co in Swaythling Road marked its first birthday on Monday, and has hosted a week-long celebration to thank clients for their support throughout a difficult first year.

Merina Razzell, manager of Barbers&Co, said: ‘We’ve been running our celebrations for the whole week, offering sweets and toys to children, and giving a free beer to drink off of the premises, which we’re running until Saturday.’

It has been a challenging 12 months for the barbers, as it has been closed for the majority of the year due to the two national lockdowns.

From left: Nyree, Merina, Caroline, and Sophia, Merina' daughter

However, the business is growing month by month and is welcoming new clients.

Merina, who has been a barber for more than 20 years, said: ‘It’s brilliant - we’ve opened during a pandemic and we’ve managed to survive, onwards and upwards.

‘It’s been very hard, trying to get the clients through the door and getting our name out there.’

Merina is joined by her close friend and fellow barber Nyree Daniels, and receptionist Caroline Smith.

Merina said: ‘We’ve had really positive feedback - we’re really clean, we haven’t put our prices up - and we’re creating a good atmosphere when customers come through the door. It’s all about the client.

‘We’re also here for the local community, and we support MIND mental health - we do fundraising here.

‘We’d like to thank all our loyal customers for supporting us in this tough year.’

Barbers&Co offers barber services, as well as children’s cuts and ladies’ trims.

