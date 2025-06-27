Summer getaway sparks airline fires warning

Pioneering Fareham companies behind revolutionary smart technology that combats lithium-ion battery fires are in talks with international airlines as the holiday season gets underway.

Barnbrook Systems and Flair are advising carriers about the gamechanging role E:BAG can play in dealing with inflight blazes caused by passengers’ power packs, mobile phones, vapes and other devices.

It comes as the threat continues to grow from such batteries with UK fire services responding to more than three lithium-ion battery fires every day, according to recent research.

Andrew Barnett, managing director of global engineering solutions provider Barnbrook, said: ‘A fire at 35,000 feet which won’t go out is a nightmare scenario.

BLAZE OUT: A mobile phone which has burst into flames because of a faulty lithium-ion battery is safely contained and extinguished within and E:BAG. Barnbrook Systems and Flair's E:BAG can safely and quickly deal with such fires.

‘There has been an increasing number of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries whether in the home, in public, business settings or on transport.

‘As the summer getaway gets in full swing, there will fuller flights with greater potential for fires from devices with lithium-ion batteries.

‘We have been in talks with major international carriers about the issue and how E:BAG can support their risk management and safety protocols.

‘It allows cabin crew to act quickly, easily and safely to deal with suspect and burning devices while providing peace of mind for passengers and crew alike.’

BLAZE: A mobile phone which has burst into flames because of a faulty lithium-ion battery. Barnbrook Systems and Flair's E:BAG can safely and quickly deal with such fires

E:BAG is a satchel made of smart material with nano-technology which means no water or portable fire extinguishers are required.

When a burning or smoking device is placed inside, a heat-sensitive powder is triggered to contain, suppress and ultimately extinguish the flames.

It is designed in 15L, 30L and 45L sizes for every class of device which cabin crew may need to deal with.

E:BAGs can also be fitted with Barnbrook’s BlueCube© remote sensing technology for monitoring of the device inside.

Faulty, ageing, overheating and damaged devices have sparked a number of fires and alarms recently.

In early June, a China Southern Airlines flight was forced to turn back just 15 minutes after take-off after a power bank exploded.

A faulty power bank in an overhead locker was blamed for a fire which destroyed an Air Busan passenger airplane in South Korea in January.

Meanwhile, one of America’s top carriers, SouthWest Airlines, has made it a requirement for passengers to keep power banks clearly in sight when using them.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were a record 89 incidents involving lithium-ion battery fires on US flights last year.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, which is the United Nations agency that coordinates global aviation regulations, has banned lithium-ion batteries from the cargo holds of passenger planes since 2016.

There is no industry standard as yet for devices in the passenger cabins although some airlines have introduced their own bans or protocols.

According to latest government figures, 240.9 million passengers travelled internationally to or from UK airports in 2023.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said that statistics showed that a total of 276 million passengers passed through UK airports during 2023 – an increase of 23% on 2022.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) handled 210,085 flights in April 2025 - the opening month of the summer season – which was a 4.2 per cent increase on April 2024.

Recent research from insurance company QBE showed a 93% increase in lithium-ion battery fires between 2022 and 2024 based on Freedom of Information data collected in March 2025.

The insurance company recorded 1,330 lithium-ion battery fires in 2024, up from 690 in 2022 – a 93% increase.

QBE has called for improvements to lithium-ion battery safety as the fires burn hotter, faster and behave more unpredictably than ordinary combustion fires, increasing the risk of injury to people and damage to property.

Independent, family-owned Barnbrook Systems is based Fareham, Hampshire, UK, with nearly 50 staff.

Technology trailblazer Flair’s headquarters is in Reading and its operational base is at Barnbrook’s head office in Fareham.

Visit https://barnbrooksystems.com/ebag/ for more information about E:BAG.

