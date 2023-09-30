If you are someone who wants to enjoy their food and drink in a picture-perfect setting, here are nine bars, restaurants and cafes in Hampshire that you need to visit.
From Hideout Coffee Company in the heart of Portsmouth to Icognito in Winchester, there is something for everyone.
Here are 14 places in Hampshire that have settings perfect for a selfie:
Here are 14 'Instagrammable' bars, cafes and restaurants in Hampshire.
2. The Scarlet Tap, Southsea
The Scarlet Tap in Southsea is a brilliant spot if you are looking for a fun night out. The bar offers a range of alcoholic drinks including timeless cocktails including along island iced tea and a bramble. Not only do they serve up a range of beverages, but they are also have a food menu which features some delicious meals including the crowd pleaser which is a large share platter perfect for friends.
3. Bonitas, Southsea
Bonitas is a must if you are looking for a funky cocktail and photo opportunity. The Southsea bar is a perfect spot for an Instagram picture, and they also serve delicious food and drinks.
4. The 'secret bar', Portsmouth
Geoff Sanitpan is the manager of a 'secret bar' in Portsmouth and it is a cosy venue that offers brunch and drinks - but you will have to find it first.