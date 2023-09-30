News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Take a look at some of the coolest and 'Instagrammable' bars, restaurants and cafes in Hampshire

If you are someone who wants to enjoy their food and drink in a picture-perfect setting, here are nine bars, restaurants and cafes in Hampshire that you need to visit.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST

Hampshire is home to some of the most beautiful and iconic bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes, most of which come equipped with spectacular interiors.

From Hideout Coffee Company in the heart of Portsmouth to Icognito in Winchester, there is something for everyone.

Here are 14 places in Hampshire that have settings perfect for a selfie:

SEE ALSO: Powder Monkey Brewery to host Oktoberfest event

Here are 14 'Instagrammable' bars, cafes and restaurants in Hampshire.

1. 'Instagrammable'

Here are 14 'Instagrammable' bars, cafes and restaurants in Hampshire. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Scarlet Tap in Southsea is a brilliant spot if you are looking for a fun night out. The bar offers a range of alcoholic drinks including timeless cocktails including along island iced tea and a bramble. Not only do they serve up a range of beverages, but they are also have a food menu which features some delicious meals including the crowd pleaser which is a large share platter perfect for friends. Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-410)

2. The Scarlet Tap, Southsea

The Scarlet Tap in Southsea is a brilliant spot if you are looking for a fun night out. The bar offers a range of alcoholic drinks including timeless cocktails including along island iced tea and a bramble. Not only do they serve up a range of beverages, but they are also have a food menu which features some delicious meals including the crowd pleaser which is a large share platter perfect for friends. Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-410) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Bonitas is a must if you are looking for a funky cocktail and photo opportunity. The Southsea bar is a perfect spot for an Instagram picture, and they also serve delicious food and drinks. Pictured: Ryly Mason, Annalise parker and Hayley Purrington at Bonitas, Southsea, back in 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Bonitas, Southsea

Bonitas is a must if you are looking for a funky cocktail and photo opportunity. The Southsea bar is a perfect spot for an Instagram picture, and they also serve delicious food and drinks. Pictured: Ryly Mason, Annalise parker and Hayley Purrington at Bonitas, Southsea, back in 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Geoff Sanitpan is the manager of a 'secret bar' in Portsmouth and it is a cosy venue that offers brunch and drinks - but you will have to find it first.

4. The 'secret bar', Portsmouth

Geoff Sanitpan is the manager of a 'secret bar' in Portsmouth and it is a cosy venue that offers brunch and drinks - but you will have to find it first. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireInstagrammableWinchesterPortsmouth