Taylor Wimpey Donates Life Saving Defibrillator to Rowner Church

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has generously donated a public access defibrillator (PAD) to St Mary’s Church in Rowner, North Gosport, to benefit the church and the community in the local area.

As part of a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), the homebuilder is donating potentially life-saving PAD’s to communities around the UK to help people who suffer from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

As part of its commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the areas in which it builds, Taylor Wimpey is donating the defibrillators to local communities when their developments are completed. Now that the first phase of the housebuilder’s Woodlands Chase development in Whiteley is complete, the residents of Rowner are the latest to be gifted a PAD.

Reverend Jude Greenfield from St Mary’s Church said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation of a PAD. This vital equipment will greatly enhance the safety and well-being of our community, ensuring that life-saving support is readily available in times of emergency. This thoughtful contribution demonstrates a true commitment to making a positive impact, and we are deeply grateful for the support.”

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “It’s so important to us that we give something back to the communities in which we’re building. Our partnership with the BHF is vitally important in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them and we are proud to be able to make this equipment readily accessible in Rowner.”

Estelle Stephenson, Head of Health Partnerships and Community Resuscitation at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and we know that prompt CPR and defibrillation can double the chances of survival in some cases. Increasing the number of publicly accessible defibrillators in our communities – alongside more of us learning CPR skills – can play a vital role in these critical moments. That is why we are delighted that Taylor Wimpey has contributed to the aims of the BHF by making a public access defibrillator available in Rowner as part of their wider local campaign. It could help save a life.”

A defibrillator is a portable device that can be used by anyone to help restart the heart when someone suffers from a cardiac arrest and has stopped breathing. No specific training is needed and the device will only deliver a shock to the heart if necessary. When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts. For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR the chances of survival decrease by around ten per cent.

