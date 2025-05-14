Taylor Wimpey Honours Healthcare Heroes this International Nurses’ Day
Observed every year on 12th May, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, International Nurses’ Day celebrates and raises awareness of the work nurses do around the world which is often undervalued.
Taylor Wimpey’s donation is part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities that surround its developments. The key hospitals to receive the sweet treats included Southampton General Hospital, Queen Alexandra Portsmouth Hospital, John Radcliffe Oxford Hospital, and Royal Bournemouth Hospital.
Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re proud to celebrate the work nurses do around the world this International Nurses’ Day and hope the staff at the hospitals enjoy their treats. Nurses are incredibly essential, yet undervalued and awareness days such as these remind us just where we would be without their dedication.
“Delivering these treats is our humble way of saying thank you to all the nurses and medical staff who tirelessly care for our communities.”
This initiative underscores Taylor Wimpey’s dedication to celebrating and supporting healthcare professionals within the local community. Alongside the community support, Taylor Wimpey also offers a Key Worker Discount Scheme which provides financial support to key workers, including the NHS, looking to purchase a new home.
To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy