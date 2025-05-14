Taylor Wimpey Honours Healthcare Heroes this International Nurses’ Day

This International Nurses’ Day, Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has extended its heartfelt gratitude to healthcare professionals across several hospitals in the region. In a gesture of appreciation, the housebuilder has delivered over 1,200 Lindt chocolates to nurses and staff to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Observed every year on 12th May, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, International Nurses’ Day celebrates and raises awareness of the work nurses do around the world which is often undervalued.

Taylor Wimpey’s donation is part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities that surround its developments. The key hospitals to receive the sweet treats included Southampton General Hospital, Queen Alexandra Portsmouth Hospital, John Radcliffe Oxford Hospital, and Royal Bournemouth Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re proud to celebrate the work nurses do around the world this International Nurses’ Day and hope the staff at the hospitals enjoy their treats. Nurses are incredibly essential, yet undervalued and awareness days such as these remind us just where we would be without their dedication.

Queen Alexandra Portsmouth Hospital receiving their chocolates.

“Delivering these treats is our humble way of saying thank you to all the nurses and medical staff who tirelessly care for our communities.”

This initiative underscores Taylor Wimpey’s dedication to celebrating and supporting healthcare professionals within the local community. Alongside the community support, Taylor Wimpey also offers a Key Worker Discount Scheme which provides financial support to key workers, including the NHS, looking to purchase a new home.

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy