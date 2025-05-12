Tech trailblazers sign partnership agreement

Two cutting-edge Fareham businesses have joined forces to lead the way in gamechanging technology that protects lives and business assets.

Global solutions provider Barnbrook Systems and technology trailblazer Flair have partnered to develop innovative products and take them to market.

Together the Fareham firms have many years of expertise in multiple sectors including aerospace, defence, waste, maritime and rail.

Barnbrook bring with it longstanding trade memberships and coveted certifications from such bodies as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and defence.

UNITED: Barnbrook Systems managing director Andrew Barnett, left, and Flair director Richard Dunn, right, in Shanghai on a joint business trip

The new partnership also unites their complementary capabilities in innovative solutions, such as Flair’s nanotechnology and fire-resistant polymers for fire suppression and Barnbrook’s BlueCube© remote sensing and tracking technology.

Their E:BAG is the world’s first system that contains and then suppress lithium-ion battery fires in personal electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops, as well as in vapes, power tools, e-scooters and e-bikes.

Similar nano-technology is deployed in their larger E:CRATE containers for the waste and recycling industry and E:PAD for data centres and server rooms.

Richard Dunn, director of Flair, said: “The aims of Flair and Barnbrook are closely aligned.

“Both of our businesses believe in the power of creative technology to transform lives and businesses through innovation and a commitment to excellence.

“Our partnership means we will be able to accelerate the development of new solutions and make a greater impact in a rapidly changing world.”

Andrew Barnett, managing director of Barnbrook Systems, said: “We are excited to partner with a likeminded business whose ambition and vision match our own.

“Collaboration is the key to unlocking technological development that can make a difference to everyday lives, transform businesses and support economic growth.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Flair to spread the reach of our solutions across the UK, Europe and the wider world.”

Flair’s headquarters is in Reading and its operational base is at Barnbrook’s head office in Fareham.

It aims to revolutionise the way people interact with technology through innovative solutions that both prevent harm and protect individuals and businesses.

As well as its E:BAG range, the firm has developed a range of wearable devices for a wide range of users, from runners to lone workers.

Barnbrook Systems, founded in 1978, is a 45-strong business based in Fareham, Hampshire.

Its BlueCube© technology allows any asset to be remotely monitored and tracked in real time with results sent to such devices as phones, tablet, laptops, desktops and smart watches for tracking, logging and manual or automated intervention.

BlueCube© is used in E:BAG to monitor conditions inside the satchel to see if a fire has been suppressed and whether it is safe to open.

The E:BAG was recently demonstrated on The One Show on BBC 1 alongside TJ Waste and Recycling where it is being trialled.

It was initially launched for aviation where lithium-ion battery fires have become an increasing hazard on passenger jets but is also being developed for other sectors.