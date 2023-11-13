News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Tesco Express getting ready to open at former Mary Rose and Dragon pub in Old Portsmouth

Customers are in for a treat this week as a new Tesco Express is getting ready to open its doors.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:22 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 17:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new site, which will be located in St George’s Pub, Old Portsmouth, has taken over the former site of the Mary Rose and Dragon pub.

Planning permission for the conversion of the Mary Rose and Dragon building in St George’s Road was granted in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The popular pub became the Dragon Chinese restaurant in 2005 but it sadly closed its doors in March 2022.

Most Popular
New Tesco Express to open its doors this week.New Tesco Express to open its doors this week.
New Tesco Express to open its doors this week.

The new store will open on November 15 at 8am and Stephen Morgan MP will be attending the official opening to cut the ribbon to launch the new shop.

For more information about the opening of the store, click here.

Related topics:Old PortsmouthPlanning permission