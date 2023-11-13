Tesco Express getting ready to open at former Mary Rose and Dragon pub in Old Portsmouth
Customers are in for a treat this week as a new Tesco Express is getting ready to open its doors.
The new site, which will be located in St George’s Pub, Old Portsmouth, has taken over the former site of the Mary Rose and Dragon pub.
Planning permission for the conversion of the Mary Rose and Dragon building in St George’s Road was granted in January.
The popular pub became the Dragon Chinese restaurant in 2005 but it sadly closed its doors in March 2022.
The new store will open on November 15 at 8am and Stephen Morgan MP will be attending the official opening to cut the ribbon to launch the new shop.