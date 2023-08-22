Customers can help out local organisations and schemes that help to give children a better start in life. Portsmouth residents can visit their nearest store and drop a blue token they receive at checkout into the voting box for one of three projects.

The initiative’s aim is to support schools and children’s groups with grants of up to £1,500 – providing nutritious food and healthy activities that aid physical health and mental wellbeing. Funds will go towards breakfast clubs and equipment for healthy activities.

Tesco shoppers are being encouraged to vote for community projects in Portsmouth.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities and Local Media, said: “We are so excited to be bringing schools and children’s projects our Stronger Starts grants. Our aim is to inspire children who deserve the opportunity to thrive and give our customers the chance to vote with their blue tokens for their local schools and children’s projects that need extra help.”

Two out of the three blue token voting boxes will be dedicated to Portsmouth schools and projects. The third will be for local community projects nominated by each store’s colleagues.

The scheme is support by UK community charity Groundwork. Research from the non-profit organisation said 78 per cent of schools across the UK are currently having to provide food for children from their own budget.